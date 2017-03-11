FRESNO

Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested

EMBED </>More News Videos

Back in 2015, 20-year-old Isaac Stafford was arrested but never charged in the deadly shooting of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man once arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fresno girl is back in jail.

Early Saturday morning, officers pulled over 20-year-old Isaac Stafford near Divisadero and San Pablo Streets.

Police say he refused to identify himself before running from the car. He was arrested a short time later where he was found in possession of a handgun.

Back in 2015, he was arrested but never charged in the deadly shooting of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez.

Stafford later admitted he was driving when Donte Hawkins shot at Brian Cooks, who allegedly returned fire and hit Ramirez.
Related Topics:
newsfresnoarrestfresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Central Valley student robotics team heads to world competition for first time
Fresno health care professionals run into unexpected problems on medical mission trip to Southeast Asia
More fresno
NEWS
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Authorities still searching for suspects in double homicide in Orange Cove
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
More News
Top Stories
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Show More
Kingsburg man sentenced for killing 21-year-old with 'heart of gold'
Fresno health care professionals run into unexpected problems on medical mission trip to Southeast Asia
Ulta Beauty distribution center to open in Fresno
Veterans gathered to support bill that will track veteran suicide in California
Attorney general seeks resignations of 46 US attorneys
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
More Video