Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested

A man once arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fresno girl is back in jail.Early Saturday morning, officers pulled over 20-year-old Isaac Stafford near Divisadero and San Pablo Streets.Police say he refused to identify himself before running from the car. He was arrested a short time later where he was found in possession of a handgun.Back in 2015, he was arrested but never charged in the deadly shooting of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez.Stafford later admitted he was driving when Donte Hawkins shot at Brian Cooks, who allegedly returned fire and hit Ramirez.