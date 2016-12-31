Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire

Thanks to a fast acting Good Samaritan, a man got out of his home as it went up in flames Saturday morning.Fresno firefighters were called to Maroa and Brown for reports of a residential fire.They believe the fire started in the attic because of the heat from a wood burning stove.Firefighters told Action News there were no working sprinklers or a fire alarm. The resident was alerted thanks to someone passing by who called 911.The cause is still under investigation but firefighters said this time of year is busiest because people are using various heat sources. They said they have responded to at least 10 in the last week.