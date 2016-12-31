FRESNO

Fresno man saved by passerby after house catches on fire
EMBED </>More News Videos

Thanks to a fast acting Good Samaritan, a man got out of his home as it went up in flames Saturday morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Thanks to a fast acting Good Samaritan, a man got out of his home as it went up in flames Saturday morning.

Fresno firefighters were called to Maroa and Brown for reports of a residential fire.

They believe the fire started in the attic because of the heat from a wood burning stove.

Firefighters told Action News there were no working sprinklers or a fire alarm. The resident was alerted thanks to someone passing by who called 911.

The cause is still under investigation but firefighters said this time of year is busiest because people are using various heat sources. They said they have responded to at least 10 in the last week.
Related Topics:
newshouse firegood newsfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
Safe ways to get home after celebrating the New Year in the Valley
What it takes to throw a New Year's Eve extravaganza
Apartment fire that left a dozen homeless in Fresno highlights the need for insurance
More fresno
NEWS
Obama Goes Golfing Before Ringing in 2017 at Hawaii Vacation Home
Trump Offspring Tweet Photos From Mar-a-Lago Party
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
More News
Top Stories
Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles
Grapevine reopens near Bakersfield after closure due to snow
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack
Fresno woman pleas for responsible New Year's celebrations after nearly being killed by alleged drunk driver
Apartment fire that left a dozen homeless in Fresno highlights the need for insurance
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Show More
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; passengers rescued
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
Deputies discover indoor pot grow in Winton after house fire
More News
Top Video
Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles
Wanted carjacking suspect arrested after chase and crash in Fresno
Fresno State sweeps Nevada in basketball on New Year's Eve
Safe ways to get home after celebrating the New Year in the Valley
More Video