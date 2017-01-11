FRESNO

Fresno PD arrest suspect, looking for another, after chase shuts down HWY 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Fresno Police, a suspect was arrested after a chase that ended on Highway 180 near Cedar in Central Fresno.

Police said an undercover unit was staking out a house of a robbery suspect that went into a 7-Eleven last month and was shot by a security guard. The suspect and another person got into a car which police then pursued.

Police said the chase ended at 180 and Cedar when both suspects got out of the car.

The robbery suspect was arrested but police are still looking for the driver.

Traffic has been restored to the affected areas.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
