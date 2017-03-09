Fresno PD investigating suspicious death of 17-year-old in Southeast Fresno

Police are investigating a suspicious shooting death in Southeast Fresno; it happened just before noon at a home near Iowa and 9th.Police are questioning two teenagers who may have witnessed the shooting. One of those teenagers is a 16-year-old who lives at the property and goes to McLane High School.The 16-year-old told police he was in the front yard when he heard a gunshot from inside the house. He says when he went inside his friend was shot in the back room and a suspect in a white shirt was running out of the house.The other teenager who is in custody told police he walked up to the house as the 16-year-old was walking back out.Because they cannot find a gun police are not ready to call it a suicide or a homicide and are just saying it is a suspicious death.Police are searching the property inside and out to see if there is any evidence that will help corroborate the teenagers' story.Police said they hope to have an update for us once the search warrant is complete.