Fresno PD keeping close eye on top car thieves in effort to get auto thefts to record low

Their faces are already familiar to Fresno detectives, now officers want the public to know who they are. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Their faces are already familiar to Fresno detectives, now officers want the public to know who they are.

"The reason we are listing them, is because they are stealing multiple cars a week in our city," said Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police.

Five to six cars to be exact, and that's just the average weekly total for Daniel Corrales. He's the youngest of the four most wanted but also has the longest rap sheet. Undercover Sgt. Doug Goertzen is looking for him after the suspect missed his Tuesday court hearing.

"We believe Corrales; he's done 4 to 600 hundred in the last few years."

Mikhael Palmer is next with three current stolen vehicle cases pending against him. Detectives also have warrants for Ryan Ollis and Hesham Suleman. They are members of the same gang and often run together.

"It has to do with drug use, lifestyle, a lot of them are transient, they move around," said Goertzen.

The constant surveillance of these suspects is what police say kept auto thefts down this year. There have been 206 fewer cars stolen in the city compared to last year.

"In fact we are on track to see a decline in auto thefts this year," said Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Police.

Detectives said older model cars, especially Hondas, remain the popular targets. And at least once a week, the victim is a driver who leaves the keys in the ignition-- making themselves an easy target, especially with these four men still on the loose.
