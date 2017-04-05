FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Police need help identifying a woman who was picked up walking down the middle of Millerton Road south of Table Mountain Casino in Fresno County.

The woman was found mostly naked with wet hair and claimed she had been in the water according to police.

Police said the woman claimed to be a mermaid named Joanna.

Police said the woman is between the ages of 16 and 30, had brown hair, brown eyes and webbed toes on both feet.

Please contact the Fresno Police Department if you have information regarding the woman's identity.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanfresno county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Hinds Hospice Thrift Store in Clovis gets new look and new location
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
More fresno county
NEWS
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Hanford still receiving interest from medical marijuana companies as it moves forward with ordinance change
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
Shoe chain Payless to close nearly 400 stores
Survey shows Congressman Devin Nunes still has strong support among constituents
Show More
"Sanctuary state" law could cost Valley police millions
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth, sources say
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos