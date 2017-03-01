FRESNO

Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down

A short high-speed pursuit and crash ended in Downtown Fresno, and the police department just announced its part of a big, two week long crackdown. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A short high-speed pursuit and crash ended in Downtown Fresno, and the police department just announced its part of a big, two week long crackdown.

Police ended the pursuit by using a pit maneuver to stop suspect David Marquez after a chase that stretched from the VA Hospital to the intersection of San Pablo and Klondike.

The maneuver ended up with the suspect's car hitting a FAX bus-- some people on the bus were slightly injured.

Police took Marquez into custody for felony pursuit. But they said the reason they were searching for him in the first place was because he was wanted for being a parolee at large, with multiple felonies, and was considered armed and dangerous.

Starting Wednesday night, 80 extra police officers are hitting the streets of Fresno in response to a major suppression operation.

"I think in total, including our overages, we could be looking at anywhere from 60 to 100 extra officers a night. This operation was ordered by Police Chief Jerry Dyer for the safety of the public and as a response because we care about our citizens and we are going to make efforts to make sure that every person is safe in our community," said Lt. Joe Alvarez, Fresno Police Department.

Police say the operation will target individuals that are committing violent crimes within the city-- anything ranging from shootings, stabbings, homicides, and gang activity.
