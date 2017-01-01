Fresno PD using DUI checkpoints and ShotSpotter to keep residents safe this New Year's Eve

In the Real Time Crime Center Fresno police are busy monitoring one of the biggest problems on New Year's Eve-- people firing guns."When a bullet goes up it has to come down," said Lt. Richard Tucker, Fresno Police Department.Officers said it is a major safety risk and it is one they have dealt with for years. But Sabrina Fabionar tells us it has never bothered her."For me it's normal I don't get scared, my dogs on the other hand-- they get frightened."Normal or not, Fresno police are taking it very seriously. They are using the department's ShotSpotter system to help combat this problem. It detects the sound of gunshots and pinpoints the location of where they were fired."And we are able to determine within feet where rounds of fire were fired from a particular location," said Tucker.While that's happening, more than 175 officers are out saturating the entire city looking for people out drinking and driving. Tucker said the message to avoid starting the New Year in jail is simple."If you're going to drink don't drive. And I always tell people the victims in these crimes they don't have a choice, the person holding the car keys who is drinking they are the ones who have a choice," said Lt. Steve Card, Fresno Police Department.A choice that will save your life and someone else's.Police said if you hear shots being fired near you or someone who appears to be driving while intoxicated, contact the police department.