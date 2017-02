Fresno police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run crash.Carlos Meraz Gomez, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday. He is accused of hitting and killing a 62-year-old pedestrian.The crash happened just before seven o'clock Wednesday night at Olive and Recreation.Police believe Gomez is the driver who left the accident scene.A short time later the suspect's vehicle-- a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado truck-- was located abandoned near Jackson and Thomas.