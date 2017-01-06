Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies

Pizza was delivered to numerous houses in Northwest Fresno but Fresno police say one person made all the orders. The caller was an underage suspect who used the deliveries as a way to rob the drivers."Residents at the locations were contacted by drivers and they were told that they had not ordered a pizza and then shortly after that driver exited the yard they would encounter the suspect," said Sgt. James Fowler, Fresno Police Department.In some instances the suspects did not even wait for the driver to make it to the door before pointing a gun at the delivery person and demanding cash and the pizza.Officers said the crimes involved drivers from Me-N-Ed's and Pizza Hut within a one month period."I have to say approximately the month of December, approximately from November 27th to December 30th, we had five pizza delivery person robberies," said Fowler.Investigators cannot reveal details about the suspect since he is a minor but they said they are confident in the arrest.Officers said, in a search warrant conducted Thursday night, they found significant evidence at the suspect's home that connected him to all five robberies."When we complete the investigation it's our hope the suspect, or suspects, will be charged with robbery-- armed robbery unfortunately," said Fowler.Fresno police are still looking for at least one more suspect but they believe their arrest of the main organizer of the robberies will keep pizza delivery drivers safe for the time being.