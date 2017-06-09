Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles

Police said 32 -year-old Cham Hernandez is the one who has broken into at least 30 city code enforcement vehicles. He was arrested after someone recognized him in surveillance video.The cars were parked in a city parking lot in Downtown Fresno.Police said Hernandez is a transient and showed them how he got into the parking lot and the objects he used to break the windows. He told investigators he sold the phone charges and items he stole for narcotics.Police want to remind people to remove everything from inside your car, even something as simple as visible spare change.