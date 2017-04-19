Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer press conference on Fresno shooting spree

Chief Jerry Dyer updating the media on the shooting spree. 3 murders Tuesday, 4 since Thursday. https://t.co/XNbvjL5up7 via @abc30— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Press conference starting now regarding Fresno shooting w/ Chief Dyer. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/p6Qu1mgsoz— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Picture of third Fresno shooting victim, David Jackson. Chief Dyer offering condolences to families of 3 victims. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/OLGjsbRbYc— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Chief Dyer says investigators toured the entire crime scene with Muhammad. @ABC will have much more on this tour tonight. @abc30— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Chief reviewing circumstances surrounding 4th victim security guard Carl Williams. Chief says suspect fired at him because felt disrespected pic.twitter.com/FvejWxCOMa— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Muhammad told police he hid on the Motel 6 rooftop last Thursday and watched investigators come and go. @abc30— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Muhammad went to Starbucks Tuesday morning and saw on @ABC30 that he was wanted for the Motel 6 murder.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Chief Dyer says suspect, Kori Muhammad, practiced voodoo, wanted to shoot "as many white men as possible." @ABC30— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Dyer says Muhammad noticed the @PGE4Me driver was Hispanic and passenger was white (Zackary Randalls, 34) so he intentionally shot Randalls.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Suspect Muhammad took @FresnoPolice detectives through yesterday's crime scene. 4 gunshots fired into @PGE4Me pickup, striking first victim— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Dyer: Muhammad fired at a vehicle, but noticed it was occupied by 2 Hispanic women and stopped shooting.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Dyer has a detailed map with description of shots. He says Muhammad ran out of bullets for his revolver and then gave it to a man. @abc30 pic.twitter.com/Ahnyq4hgPm— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
.@ABC30 Dyer is asking man to turn himself in, says they have video evidence and evidence from a box of food the man was carrying when met Muhammad.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Dyer: Asking for man who took Muhammad's gun to turn himself in. Urging him to call 287-6579 immediately. @ABC30— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Dyer: Muhammad has charms to "protect against evil." He said he respected @FresnoPolice, was not a coward or terrorist. @ABC30— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017
Dyer: "Kori Muhammad is not a terrorist, but he is a racist."— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) April 19, 2017
Dyer: As Muhammad spoke about victims and shooting spree, he laughed. Dyer says he's a racist and "filled with hate." @ABC30— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) April 19, 2017