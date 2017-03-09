Fresno police enlist help from sheriff's office dive team to look for evidence in murder case

A Friday morning fight right in front of Zack's Market ended when Michael Daniels was found lifeless in the parking lot. One month later, miles away from the crime scene, Fresno police detectives enlisted the help of Sheriff's Deputies to scour a pond at the Regional Sports Complex."We've received some information as a result of the investigation that there may be some evidence located within the complex here," said Sgt. Andre Benson, Fresno Police Department.Daniels was shot in the head and never recovered. Detectives believe an ongoing feud came to a boiling point when Isaac Smith and his son Tayviyon showed up and started fighting with Daniels. For several minutes officers believe the three were involved in a physical confrontation."We learned that the disturbance was the result of a prior disturbance which had occurred a few days earlier," said Benson.Once the fight ended, officers say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired one shot.Detectives arrested the father and son two days ago-- they also arrested a 17-year-old who they believe was involved in the homicide.Investigators will not reveal which one was the gunman or whether the suspects are cooperating.Detectives do not expect to make any more arrests in the case.The Fresno County Sheriff's Dive Team did not recover any evidence during Thursday's search, but they will continue with the search on Friday.