Fresno police hunting for suspect that fired gun at officer

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the officer slammed his head into equipment in his car and one of the bullets may have grazed him. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are pulling out all the stops to catch the person who opened fire on an officer.

That police officer was taking part in a big gang operation early Monday morning. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the officer is bouncing right back, but the suspect is still out on the streets.

The suspect shot at the officer as he drove his marked car through a southeast Fresno neighborhood that has been targeted as a place with gang activity and the potential for violence.

Dyer says the officer spotted three people walking in an alleyway and, just as he turned, he heard three gunshots. The officer slammed his head into equipment in his car and one of the bullets may have grazed him.

Investigators also found bullet marks on his windshield, a tire, and a nearby fence. Between 70 and 100 officers are patrolling the streets every night as part of the gang operation started last week.

And Dyer says he thinks the suspect knew the officer was about to question him or her, which is why they opened fire. But he says it won't slow down the operation.

"They are even more determined now," Dyer said. "And I can assure you the fact that one of our officers was fired upon last night is not going to deter this department from going after gang members throughout the city of Fresno. In fact, it has strengthened our resolve."

Police believe the shooter used a small caliber weapon, and they're testing the evidence they found at the scene. They questioned some people in the morning, but so far, they haven't arrested anyone.

The shooter could be charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, which carries a life sentence.
