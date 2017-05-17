Fresno Police investigate a homicide in Central Fresno

Fourth at Belmont shut down. Homicide investigation underway. Crime Scene Investigators en route. Possible delays if driving in area. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/zeZgtlxGes — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2003136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police responded to a Shot Spotter call in Central Fresno to find an injured person.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter call to find an injured person. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Fourth Street just south of Belmont in Central Fresno.Officers are now interviewing people in the area and working to gather evidence.