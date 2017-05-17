FRESNO

Fresno Police investigate a homicide in Central Fresno

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police responded to a Shot Spotter call to find an injured person. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Fourth Street just south of Belmont in Central Fresno.


Officers are now interviewing people in the area and working to gather evidence.

Police responded to a Shot Spotter call in Central Fresno to find an injured person.

Action News has a crew on the scene and we will have more on this developing story as it becomes available.
