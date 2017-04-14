FRESNO

Fresno Police investigating a 'trail of blood' near deadly apartment fire

The Fresno Fire Department said that one man has died at an apartment fire on Diana Street in the area of Abby and Belmont. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit, however that unit was fully engulfed and a person was found dead inside.

During the investigation, police say they found a "trail of blood" on the sidewalk near the fire. At this time it is unknown if that blood is related to the fire.



Fire investigators say they don't believe the apartment had working smoke detectors. They estimated the damage at around $80-thousand. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Action News has a crew on the way and we will provide updates on-air and online as they become available.

