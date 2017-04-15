Fresno Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Fashion Fair Mall

The Fresno Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno Saturday afternoon, police said.Police said the shooting happened near Fresno and Shaw Avenues, near the Fashion Fair Mall, around 3:30 p.m. Investigators have not said if anyone was injured or what led up to it.Shaw Avenue remains open but a strip mall and a nearby neighborhood along Keats Avenue has been closed off while police investigate what happened.Stay with ABC30 for updates.