Fresno Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that leaves 4 injured

A home on the corner of Montecito and Recreation is scarred by shootings past and present. A memorial hanging on the fence remembers a son who died years ago and on Friday-- neighbors said the victim's father became another casualty when a suspect opened fire."That's one of the saddest things to hear, that he got shot where his son got shot, it's heartbreaking," said Jenna Flores, lives in home that was hit.The bullets hit four people-- three in the side yard, and one inside the home.Flores was not home at the time but she lives there with a handful of cousins. She said there were several young kids playing inside."It's scary, because they were right there at the sliding glass door looking at everything that was happening."Officers said there have been at least seven shootings this week-- at least two are gang related, included this one.The two youngest victims of this shooting were only 16-years-old."We are on it immediately and our detectives are here, we start that investigation we get the ball rolling to identify the shooter," said Lt. Joe Gomez, Fresno Police Department.Police said they are always cracking down on gang's members but undercover operations, including warrants, sweeps, and extra patrols are especially important when retaliation may be imminent."They pick up a lot of gangsters that are wanted, that have warrants, and sometimes they are in possession of guns," said Gomez.Officers said confiscating those weapons is a key to making sure innocent bystanders and children aren't caught in the crossfire."Everybody's shaken up right now, everybody's scared and worried, and they don't know what's gonna happen from here," said Flores.Officers said the suspect in this shooting drove away in a blue four door car that looked like a Chrysler Sebring. He's also described as having a lot of visible tattoos.