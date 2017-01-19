FRESNO

Fresno police investigating suspicious death of man whose body was found in the road
According to family members, doctors took Juarez off life support Wednesday following severe brain trauma. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The family of Richard Juarez now stands in solidarity and unity outside of Community Regional Medical Center after they say he was savagely beaten and left for dead Sunday afternoon.

According to family members, doctors took Juarez off life support Wednesday following severe brain trauma.

"I've talked to many people this week and I have not received one negative thing from him. As a matter of fact, just coming over here I talked to neighbors and they said, no, not Richard-- he was kind, giving," said Laura Murray, victim's mother.

Juarez, a father of two, made a living mowing lawns in his Central Fresno neighborhood. He was cutting grass Sunday when police said sometime around noon they were called to the scene when a neighbor saw his body lying in the street near the corner of Chestnut and Washington.

"Homicide detectives were called out. They have been working the case non-stop since the onset, still canvassing the area for potential witnesses. Also canvassing the area for any potential video that may be out there within private homes, private residence, around there," said Lt. David Madrigal, Fresno Police.

Detectives are working leads but so far no eye witnesses have come forward.

"We forgive you, we forgive you for what not you know you've done. At the mercy of God and the grace of God rest upon you and your family, but we just want you to come forth," said Elliott Murray, victim's stepfather.

"Sometimes during a case like this residents are a little apprehensive on coming forth and we want the public to know you can remain anonymous in these types of calls," said Madrigal.

The timing is especially hard on the family. Juarez's son has a birthday coming up and his daughter's father-daughter dance is just a couple of weeks away.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
