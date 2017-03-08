Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman

Police say Amber Baker was in her bedroom with her four-month-old baby in a crib nearby when she was shot and killed.Police Chief Jerry Dyer named the suspects police are looking for."Gabriel Garza, who is 18 years of age, and Isaac Razo, 17-years-old-- both of those individuals are currently wanted for the murder of Amber Baker."Razo is identified as the boyfriend of Baker.Dyer did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting, but also named a potential witness police want to talk with."The individual that was present but not wanted for murder is Jonathan Guizar, 19."Police want Guizar for questioning, he is also wanted for a series of Craigslist robberies.Baker's family is at a loss as to why she was killed. They note not only was she a young mother of a four-month-old but she was also six weeks pregnant when killed.Chief Dyer is asking for the public's help in locating the three suspects. Two, Garza and Razo, are facing murder charges.