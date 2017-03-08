Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Police say Amber Baker was in her bedroom with her four-month-old baby in a crib nearby when she was shot and killed.
Police Chief Jerry Dyer named the suspects police are looking for.
"Gabriel Garza, who is 18 years of age, and Isaac Razo, 17-years-old-- both of those individuals are currently wanted for the murder of Amber Baker."
Razo is identified as the boyfriend of Baker.
Dyer did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting, but also named a potential witness police want to talk with.
"The individual that was present but not wanted for murder is Jonathan Guizar, 19."
Police want Guizar for questioning, he is also wanted for a series of Craigslist robberies.
Baker's family is at a loss as to why she was killed. They note not only was she a young mother of a four-month-old but she was also six weeks pregnant when killed.
Chief Dyer is asking for the public's help in locating the three suspects. Two, Garza and Razo, are facing murder charges.