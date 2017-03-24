Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene

On a Sunday in mid-February around 2:00 a.m. a man was caught on camera roaming near Parkway Drive. He shows up on several cameras, walking toward, and then running away from where police say 30-year-old Terry Holloway was shot and killed."There is a young man walking away from the area in which we believe the homicide occurred, and we're asking for the public's help in identifying the person depicted in the video," said Sgt. Andre Benson, Fresno Police.Police know few details about the crime, just that Holloway was violently attacked on White Street off of Parkway. They believe he is simply a victim-- and so does Cristiano Lopes."I was sad because I knew the kid."Lopes is a security guard who patrols the area and works for several motels"He was going through some hard times and he was staying here with a girlfriend."Lopes says he has heard rumors about what may have happened, but like police, there is no clear answer as to who was caught on surveillance video."You don't know too much about these people that hang out here. They keep to themselves. It's a different world out here in Parkway."It has been more than a month and the crime is getting harder to solve, so police hope someone will come forward to help them find a suspect.