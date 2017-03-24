FRESNO

Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene

EMBED </>More News Videos

On a Sunday in mid-February around 2:00 a.m. a man was caught on camera roaming near Parkway Drive. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On a Sunday in mid-February around 2:00 a.m. a man was caught on camera roaming near Parkway Drive. He shows up on several cameras, walking toward, and then running away from where police say 30-year-old Terry Holloway was shot and killed.

"There is a young man walking away from the area in which we believe the homicide occurred, and we're asking for the public's help in identifying the person depicted in the video," said Sgt. Andre Benson, Fresno Police.

Police know few details about the crime, just that Holloway was violently attacked on White Street off of Parkway. They believe he is simply a victim-- and so does Cristiano Lopes.

"I was sad because I knew the kid."

Lopes is a security guard who patrols the area and works for several motels

"He was going through some hard times and he was staying here with a girlfriend."

Lopes says he has heard rumors about what may have happened, but like police, there is no clear answer as to who was caught on surveillance video.

"You don't know too much about these people that hang out here. They keep to themselves. It's a different world out here in Parkway."

It has been more than a month and the crime is getting harder to solve, so police hope someone will come forward to help them find a suspect.
Related Topics:
newsfresnosurveillance videomurderhomicide investigationFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Fresno City Council kills resolution to officially oppose effort to declare California a Sanctuary State
Elementary school in Northwest Fresno being recognized for healthy living
Beautification project along Fancher Creek Parkway is more than a benefit for the community
More fresno
NEWS
Trump Hotel in DC not in violation of government lease, GSA says
GOP health care plan would hit people in counties Trump won hardest
4th victim dies in London terror attack, police ID suspect
Health bill vote set for Friday as Trump draws line in the sand
More News
Top Stories
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
Family of London doctor with roots in South Valley talk about his heroic actions during terror attack
Highway 120 into Yosemite National Park still closed, no estimate on re-open
Merced man sentenced to 11 years in prison for girlfriend's death
Vote to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' delayed in House
Show More
Spying claim by Rep Devin Nunes renews fight over Russia probe
Fresno City Council kills resolution to officially oppose effort to declare California a Sanctuary State
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
4th victim dies in London terror attack, police ID suspect
More News
Top Video
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
Downtown Visalia welcomes new bank with coffee shop inside
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
More Video