Fresno police looking for person who ripped off Girl Scouts with counterfeit money

Police are looking for the crook that ripped off a girl scout by buying cookies using counterfeit cash. The crime happened on Saturday outside a supermarket in Northwest Fresno.A representative from the Girl Scouts said a fake $100 bill was passed by a woman who got $50 worth of cookies and was then given $50 in change.The adults at the booth did check the bill but said it looked legitimate.It was recognized as fake when it was taken to the bank for deposit. The bank has handed over the counterfeit bill to the secret service.