Fresno Police looking for suspect who broke into 16 Fresno City Code Enforcement cars

Somewhere between three and four in the morning Wednesday, police said a man broke into 16 Fresno City Code Enforcement cars parked in a city parking lot in Southwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Somewhere between three and four in the morning Wednesday, police said a man broke into 16 Fresno City Code Enforcement cars parked in a city parking lot in Southwest Fresno.

"It is abnormal and it's a rare occurrence, it doesn't happen like this hardly ever that I've seen," said Sgt. Brian Valles, Southwest Investigations.

Police said they do not believe these Fresno city cars are being specifically targeted and they said he is not stealing property worth much money. It looks like he just wanted to take smaller things that were easy to carry out quickly-- they say he even left a laptop behind.

"The individual chose not to steal a lot of things that were out in the open, they took spare change and other miscellaneous items like cell phone chargers," said Valles.

Police are estimating a couple thousand dollars in damages and say the suspect even broke the windows of cars that were unlocked.

"What I can recommend is if there are valuable items left out in personal, or city car, is not to do that," said Valles.

Police were able to catch the crime in action on surveillance video. They said there is a good chance this person could be homeless and they are following up on some leads but if you have any information they are asking for people to please call the police.
