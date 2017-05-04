FRESNO

Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Fresno Police are asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old.

Robert Carter is from Fresno but living with his uncle in Sacramento. Police said Carter somehow got a ride back to Fresno last Thursday but it is not known from whom.

Staff at Wolters Elementary said they have seen the boy in the area but authorities do not know where he has been sleeping or eating.

Police said Carter may have a skateboard with him and he likes to tinker with electronics.

If you see him you are asked to call police.
