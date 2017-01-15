Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city

A man is in custody Sunday evening after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.On Saturday night around 11 p.m., officers tried pulling over George Hernandez, who is accused of stealing a car at an apartment complex near Marks and Alamos Avenues. With a police helicopter above, Hernandez took off.He led officers through neighborhoods in north and southeast Fresno before returning the apartments and crashing his car. Hernandez tried running away but was caught while hopping a fence.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is now facing multiple charges.