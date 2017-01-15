FRESNO

Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city
EMBED </>More News Videos

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., officers tried pulling over George Hernandez, who is accused of stealing a car at an apartment complex near Marks and Alamos Avenues. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in custody Sunday evening after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., officers tried pulling over George Hernandez, who is accused of stealing a car at an apartment complex near Marks and Alamos Avenues. With a police helicopter above, Hernandez took off.

He led officers through neighborhoods in north and southeast Fresno before returning the apartments and crashing his car. Hernandez tried running away but was caught while hopping a fence.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is now facing multiple charges.
Related Topics:
newsfresnofresno police departmenthigh-speed chaseFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Community center renamed in honor of gold-winning Fresno Olympian
Red Cross volunteers install hundreds of smoke alarms inside Fresno homes
Fire causes $90,000 of damage to Fresno home
Getting a license to drive a truck or a bus is now taking longer
More fresno
NEWS
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
Trump Suggests CIA Director 'Leaker' Behind Unsubstantiated Report
Vice President-elect Pence to Take Oath of Office on Reagan Family Bible
More News
Top Stories
Police warning Hanford residents after high-tech skimming device found at gas station
Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Ringling Bros. Circus to close after 146 years
Man and 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Orosi
Fire causes $90,000 of damage to Fresno home
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
Show More
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
More News
Top Video
Police warning Hanford residents after high-tech skimming device found at gas station
Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Man and 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Orosi
More Video