Fresno Police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found

Fresno Police said 11-year-old Robert Carter has been found.Investigators are thanking the public for all of the tips provided and only say that he was found alive and well.---------Fresno Police are asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old.Robert Carter is from Fresno but living with his uncle in Sacramento. Police said Carter somehow got a ride back to Fresno last Thursday but it is not known from whom.Staff at Wolters Elementary said they have seen the boy in the area but authorities do not know where he has been sleeping or eating.Police said Carter may have a skateboard with him and he likes to tinker with electronics.If you see him you are asked to call police.