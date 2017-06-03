FRESNO

Fresno Police say multi-day gang sweep yielding results

In Southwest Fresno, on nearly every street, it is likely to find police. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Southwest Fresno, on nearly every street, it is likely to find police.

"Heavy suppression, enforcement out here, and high visibility," said Sgt. Mike Gebhart, Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police are looking for gang members and they are saturating the area.

"It's being felt, we've had people out on stops throughout the week, even gang members have told us they've felt out presence out on the street that's when we know we're getting our point across," said Gebhart.

It started because of an innocent victim who was shot and killed Monday. Police said 18-year-old Kayla Foster was the unintended target of a shooting.

On day one of the gang sweep they arrested four people, including two teens caught with weapons.

"Only because of that the large amount of officers out on the street, they were able to quickly capture that car that was fleeing the scene of a shooting," said Gebhart.

On this night, officers arrested two teens driving a stolen car. Gang members, who police said were violating their parole, and another gang member who police say had a felony warrant for his arrest.

"It's not a secret that we're out here and that's what we want is to stop the violence," said Gebhart.
