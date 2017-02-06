FRESNO

Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno

The man was shot in the face and hand but attempted to drive away. He wound up losing control of his car and rolled down an embankment. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department is searching for the suspect who shot a man in the face Monday afternoon in Southeast Fresno, officers said.



Authorities said a woman shot the victim through a fence near Highway 41 and Tulare Avenue around 3 p.m. The man was shot in the face and hand but attempted to drive away. He wound up losing control of his car and rolled down an embankment.

The victim's identity and condition has not been released. The suspect was said to have been in her 20s or 30s and dressed in all black.



The highway offramp was shut down while officers investigate what happened.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating three shootings across the city but said the incidents don't appear to be related.

