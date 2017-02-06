Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno

Fresno PD on scene of shooting at Freeway 41/Tulare. Victim rolled down embankment after shooting. pic.twitter.com/Se4iY46iIi — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) February 6, 2017

This is as close we can get to shooting I just tweeted about. Victim was shot in face b4 rolling down embankment. Current conditon unkown pic.twitter.com/omsE7yMpbR — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 6, 2017

The Fresno Police Department is searching for the suspect who shot a man in the face Monday afternoon in Southeast Fresno, officers said.Authorities said a woman shot the victim through a fence near Highway 41 and Tulare Avenue around 3 p.m. The man was shot in the face and hand but attempted to drive away. He wound up losing control of his car and rolled down an embankment.The victim's identity and condition has not been released. The suspect was said to have been in her 20s or 30s and dressed in all black.The highway offramp was shut down while officers investigate what happened.The Fresno Police Department is investigating three shootings across the city but said the incidents don't appear to be related.Stay with ABC30 for updates.