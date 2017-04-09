Fresno protesters demonstrate against U.S. missile strikes in Syria

Protesters are hoping a demonstration in Central Fresno against the recent airstrikes on Syria will influence thoughts about the ongoing conflict.On the other side of the world of the Syrian conflict, protesters in Fresno took to the streets.They spoke out at Blackstone and Shaw Avenues because of President Trump's decision to hit a Syrian air base with nearly 60 cruise missiles.The military strike was in response to a chemical weapons attack on Tuesday that killed 80 people, many of them women and children.Shannon Kurtz organised the demonstration here in Fresno, and she says the U.S. should not be getting involved with the Syrian conflict."Governments, in general, should not be able to mess with people on the ground who are the citizens of other countries," she declared.Brian Sumner stands with her and is calling for peace instead."We're far too prone to be using our military and to be playing the Big Brother role in the Middle East," he argued. "So, I don't really see a legitimate reason for the U.S. to be continuing this arbitrary War on Terror."Meanwhile, President Trump continues to defend the strike, saying "it is in the national security interest of the U.S. to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."Another protest is planned on Monday near River Park.