FRESNO

Fresno protesters demonstrate against U.S. missile strikes in Syria

EMBED </>More News Videos

They spoke out at Blackstone and Shaw Avenues because of President Trump's decision to hit a Syrian air base with nearly 60 cruise missiles. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Protesters are hoping a demonstration in Central Fresno against the recent airstrikes on Syria will influence thoughts about the ongoing conflict.

On the other side of the world of the Syrian conflict, protesters in Fresno took to the streets.

They spoke out at Blackstone and Shaw Avenues because of President Trump's decision to hit a Syrian air base with nearly 60 cruise missiles.

The military strike was in response to a chemical weapons attack on Tuesday that killed 80 people, many of them women and children.

Shannon Kurtz organised the demonstration here in Fresno, and she says the U.S. should not be getting involved with the Syrian conflict.

"Governments, in general, should not be able to mess with people on the ground who are the citizens of other countries," she declared.

Brian Sumner stands with her and is calling for peace instead.

"We're far too prone to be using our military and to be playing the Big Brother role in the Middle East," he argued. "So, I don't really see a legitimate reason for the U.S. to be continuing this arbitrary War on Terror."

Meanwhile, President Trump continues to defend the strike, saying "it is in the national security interest of the U.S. to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."

Another protest is planned on Monday near River Park.
Related Topics:
newssyriafresnoprotestFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Mini Maker Faire draws hundreds to Downtown Fresno
Danzantes Unidos Festival wraps up after drawing thousands to Fresno
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
Lost Realms Pet Store celebrates grand opening in Northeast Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Danzantes Unidos Festival wraps up after drawing thousands to Fresno
Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene
After Syria strikes, Trump officials seem to send mixed signals on Assad
Russia and Iran say U.S. 'crossed red lines' with strike on Syrian air base
More News
Top Stories
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Storms sweep across Central Valley
Show More
Water woes continue for drought-stricken East Porterville despite Gov. Brown declaration
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Good samaritans try to help great white shark in Santa Cruz
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
5 elementary school students in Northeast Fresno have positive skin test for TB
More News
Top Video
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
More Video