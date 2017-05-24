Fresno residents to see an increased police presence throughout the city in the coming year

A dirt lot near Clovis and Tulare is expected be home to a 10,000 square foot police substation. The $7-million building is included in Mayor Lee Brand's budget proposal and Police Chief Jerry Dyer said it is needed."It's important for our officers and I believe it's important for the community to have facilities we can be proud of."The new substation will be in council member Luis Chavez district."I see it as a step toward increasing our community police force out there in the district, to where we want to have satellite substations in each of our neighborhoods."The budget also calls for relocating the Northwest police substation to a new location in a shopping center near Shaw and Marks. It's in council member Esmerelda Soria's district, she believes it's needed, and is also excited about a smaller satellite station opening in the Tower District Next month."I was a big advocate along with hundreds of residents that have asked for a police satellite office. Very happy it's opening next month in June, also getting a better location for our northwest station."Chief Dyer said these new facilities will mean increased security for residents in the vicinity, just from the increased number of officers driving to and from each location."That station, it not only has the potential to decrease response times in that area where the facility exists, but also to increase the presence of officers in those neighborhoods."The southeast station will be owned by the city, it's expected to open in about a year. If the city council approves the $18,000 thousand a month lease the northwest station should open in a few months. The Tower district Satellite station will open next month.