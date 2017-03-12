FRESNO

Fresno restaurant owner speaks out after backlash against Hispanics comment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Roll One for Mi owner Steve Wyate posted the comment saying that his servers are ready to "build a wall around the restaurant" because he says Hispanics never tip. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno restaurant owner is left responding to controversial remarks he made on Facebook targeting Hispanics.

On Saturday, Roll One for Mi owner Steve Wyate posted the comment saying that his servers are ready to build a wall around his restaurant because he says Hispanics never tip.

The post drew criticism from thousands online including former Fresno County supervisor and mayoral candidate Henry Perea who called for the community to in turn build an economic wall around the establishment.

Wyate answered to his comments saying it was meant to be a joke and meant nothing by it.

"This is a hard business to be in any way, and my servers rely on their tips, so I was defending my staff more than impugning Hispanics," he said. "I didn't say all. I hate generalizations. I hate that stuff. But it all just happened to be that night."

Wyate later apologized for his comments and says he will be more aware of the comments he makes on Facebook.
Related Topics:
newsfresnoracismbusinessFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Hundreds of Hello Kitty fans line up at Fresno mall for mobile cafe
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
More fresno
NEWS
Police make arrest after busting suspected central-Fresno heroin deal
Top Democrat: Trump's dismissal of US attorney Preet Bharara raises 'a lot of questions'
Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage
'Billions' creators react to the firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
More News
Top Stories
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
More News
Top Video
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
More Video