FRESNO SHOOTING SPREE

Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges

EMBED </>More News Videos

The suspect in a deadly shooting rampage is scheduled to answer to charges Thursday morning in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The suspect in a deadly shooting rampage is scheduled to answer to charges Thursday morning in Downtown Fresno.

Kori Muhammad will be arraigned on Thursday morning in the shooting deaths of three men in Central Fresno. Those charges will be in addition to the charge for killing a motel security guard days before the rampage.

On Wednesday, Muhammad was also charged with three counts of attempted murder for those he shot at during last week's rampage, but didn't hit. He was also charged with one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says Muhammad will face a death sentence or life in prison if convicted.
Related Topics:
newsfresnofresno shooting spreeFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO SHOOTING SPREE
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
More fresno shooting spree
NEWS
Treasury secretary can't guarantee middle class wouldn't pay more under tax plan
Trump: Mexico, Canada opposed terminating NAFTA
Hours-long standoff with suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper
Nearly half of Americans think there's a 'deep state' in US: Poll
More News
Top Stories
Nearly half of Americans think there's a 'deep state' in US: Poll
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
Accused child killer Trevor Bishop takes witness stand as South Valley murder trial continues
Show More
Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators
School bus driver's nudity backs up sex charges, DA says
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
More News
Top Video
PBR hits the dirt at the Clovis Rodeo
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
More Video