Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges

The suspect in a deadly shooting rampage is scheduled to answer to charges Thursday morning in Downtown Fresno.Kori Muhammad will be arraigned on Thursday morning in the shooting deaths of three men in Central Fresno. Those charges will be in addition to the charge for killing a motel security guard days before the rampage.On Wednesday, Muhammad was also charged with three counts of attempted murder for those he shot at during last week's rampage, but didn't hit. He was also charged with one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm.Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says Muhammad will face a death sentence or life in prison if convicted.