Fresno traffic stop leads to meth bust, illegal gun

Two men are in custody after Fresno Police found a loaded gun and crystal meth in their car in West-Central Fresno. Officers say they pulled over the driver, Christopher Harmon, and the passenger, Hector Valdez, for having false registration tabs on the license plate.While investigating inside the car, they uncovered a quarter-pound of meth and a loaded firearm.Police say the suspects have a long criminal history and the passenger admitted to be a Fresno gang member.Both have been booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple felony gun and narcotics charges.