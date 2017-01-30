FRESNO

Fresno Unified board votes to fire superintendent Michael Hanson

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
The Fresno Unified School District Board voted to fire superintendent Michael Hanson Monday night.

Hanson said that he would step down at the end of the school year after leading the district for nearly 13 years. Hanson led the fourth-largest school district in the state back from near bankruptcy but came under fire in recent years for using the text-erasing app Cyber Dust and for his involvement in the lease-leaseback controversy in the building of Gaston Middle School.

Chief of Staff Bob Nelson will act as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.

