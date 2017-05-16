FRESNO

Fresno's finest honored during award ceremony

More than 40 Fresno Police officers were presented with one of the highest honors you can receive within the department for acts of heroism that went about and beyond. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Heroic acts and extraordinary achievements were recognized within the Fresno Police Department Tuesday and dozens of officers were honored during the annual ceremony.

Some of Fresno's finest were recognized for their acts of bravery and heroism. Police Chief Jerry Dyer along with Mayor Lee Brand presented more than 40 Fresno Police officers with one of the highest honors you can receive within the department.

"It's a very emotional ceremony when you hear the stories of individuals that have been saved by our police officers," Dyer said.

A packed city council chambers listened to stories about officers who went above and beyond the normal call of duty to save another person's life.

The annual ceremony wrapped up with the most emotional honor of the afternoon given to Officer Jon Linzey - who received the Van Meter Award after surviving an ambush attack in Central Fresno back in 2012.

"It means the world," he said. "I don't care if it's five months or five years, the fact that the department recognizes it is amazing."

The suspect had just killed his girlfriend's roommate and stabbed his girlfriend 13 times. He admitted that he heard the police siren and waited for the officer to come around the corner to ambush him.

Linzey suffered multiple stab wounds during the early morning attack but returned to work less than two weeks later.

"It does change some thinking maybe on response to calls," he said. "It's brought me closer to family and friends. It has literally been a life-changing experience."

Dyer was thankful to still have Officer Linzey in his department.

"Perhaps the one that was most emotional because we could have very well been at the national memorial putting his name on a wall versus being here today receiving the Van Meter Award," Dyer said.
