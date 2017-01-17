FRESNO

Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Glen Walters will always remember Monday afternoon as the last day he spent with his best friend and roommate Howard Trough.

"He made us cheeseburgers. What-- it was three o clock maybe. It was late."

Last night, Howard suggested they pick up a few groceries at Food for Less, so the two walked across the street. As usual, Trough had his cane and was in front of Walters. They were walking back, groceries in hand, when Trough was hit.

"I was trying to find Howard's pulse; I just knew he didn't have any."

Walters tried to help Trough and passerby stopped too to offer assistance.

"I got overwhelmed. I was screaming and then I was yelling, I can't lose you, I can't lose you, what am I gonna do without you."

Trough and Walters met in Porterville, where they both registered nurses at the state hospital. They retired in Fresno and loved to explore the world together.

"We went to Israel; we went to Egypt, Germany. We loved traveling together. He was stubborn, and I guess I let him be because we were such good friends."

Walters does not know what his life will be now. He is already lonely without Trough. They were the exact same age, and helped each other through the ups and downs of life and health issues as they got older.

The sounds and images of the fatal crash are hard for Walters to forget, and at home, Trough's memory is still alive, even in their answering machine.

Trough left so suddenly and now Walters is trying to focus on all the light he brought to his life.

"He was a special person. He was a special person."

The driver who hit Trough did stop to help-- he was also distraught. Police do not believe he was at fault, but the crash is still under investigation.
