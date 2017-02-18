FRESNO

Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Outi Hicks was working on Valentine's Day at the Rio Bravo plant when the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says she was assaulted by 29-year-old Aaron Lopez. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for a Fresno woman who died Tuesday after being attacked by her co-worker.

Dozens of people showed up to pay their respects to 32-year-old Outi Hicks. She was working on Valentine's Day at the Rio Bravo plant as an apprentice for the Carpenters Union when the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says she was assaulted by 29-year-old Aaron Lopez.

Hicks' family said they are heartbroken by the loss of their loved one.

"She got family that is hurting because this girl did not deserve this," her cousin Sabrina Sams said. "She did nothing."

"For her to be snapped out of her life like that, I can't understand why," her mom Cozetta Gray said. "I can't understand."

Hicks leaves behind three young children. A memorial fund for her has been set up for her at the Educational Employees Credit Union.
Related Topics:
newsvigilfresnohomicide investigationFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Valley's brightest kids meet at Fresno State for Science Bowl
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Fresno yoga studio holds cupcake fundraiser to help cancer patient
More fresno
NEWS
Clovis police searching for at-risk man who went missing
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Iraqi PM announces offensive to liberate western Mosul
Mark Cuban wears no. 46 NBA jersey in nod to Trump feud
More News
Top Stories
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Clovis police searching for at-risk man who went missing
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
Show More
High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County
Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
Flood advisory issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
More News
Top Video
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
More Video