Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant

Family and friends held a candlelight vigil for a Fresno woman who died Tuesday after being attacked by her co-worker.Dozens of people showed up to pay their respects to 32-year-old Outi Hicks. She was working on Valentine's Day at the Rio Bravo plant as an apprentice for the Carpenters Union when the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says she was assaulted by 29-year-old Aaron Lopez.Hicks' family said they are heartbroken by the loss of their loved one."She got family that is hurting because this girl did not deserve this," her cousin Sabrina Sams said. "She did nothing.""For her to be snapped out of her life like that, I can't understand why," her mom Cozetta Gray said. "I can't understand."Hicks leaves behind three young children. A memorial fund for her has been set up for her at the Educational Employees Credit Union.