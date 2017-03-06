Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment

Amidst this trash and debris is the gas line. It was about 3 feet above ground, according to PG&E. pic.twitter.com/6uWeYMCPBQ — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) March 6, 2017

Crews with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office were cleaning up a homeless encampment on Lafayette and Dennett -- near Olive and Hughes west of Fresno -- when a gas line was hit.When crews arrived, they said only about eight to 10 people were still living in the encampment. Signs were posted last week warning residents of the impending cleanup.During the cleanup, a contract worker hired by Fresno County Public Works hit a gas line with an excavator. PG&E said the gas line was three feet above the ground and located amid trash and debris of the encampment.The gas line rupture added to an already tense situation as the residents of the encampment had started a bonfire before authorities arrived.Crews were able to fix the gas line without incident and worked resumed in cleaning up the area.