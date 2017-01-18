NEWS

George H.W Bush taken to Houston hospital with shortness of breath
The former president has been in the hospital since Saturday, a spokesperson tells Eyewitness News.

HOUSTON --
George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized at the Texas Medical Center due to shortness of breath.

The nation's 41st president was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday, where he remains this morning, a spokesperson tells Eyewitness News.

George H.W. Bush was admitted into a Maine hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to his spokesperson. He's expected to be OK



Bush spokesman Jim McGrath issued the following statement this morning:

President George H. W. Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution after experiencing shortness of breath. The former president, 92, is being monitored and is resting comfortably.

The 92-year-old Bush has been hospitalized several times over the last few years, including a stay at a Portland, Maine medical center in July 2015, when the former president broke a vertebrae in his neck while at his summer home in Kennebunkport.

Bush was also hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital in December 2014 after experiencing shortness of breath, his spokesman said.

The former president was admitted to Methodist Hospital Tuesday with shortness of breath



In spite of these treatments, Bush is often lauded for staying busy well after his presidency.

From making appearances at Houston Astros games to working on charity initiatives alongside former 1992 rival, President Bill Clinton, Bush continues serving the public good in his capacity as former president.

He and former First Lady Barbara Bush just marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan. 6. The Bushes hold the record for longest-married presidential couple.

Back in 2014, Bush surprised many by performing a parachute jump for his 90th birthday.

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.



Before serving as president, Bush was a former U.S. Navy pilot and lieutenant during World War II.

During a bombing raid against the Japanese on Chichijima, Bush's Grumman TBM Avenger aircraft took a fiery hit. With his engine ablaze, Bush bailed out of the aircraft and was left floating on the water for several hours until he could be rescued.

In honor of his 90th birthday, the former president jumped out of a plane - again



After graduating from Yale, Bush moved his wife Barbara and children to west Texas, where the family ventured into the oil business.

In 1959, the Bush family moved along with Zapata Offshore Company to Houston, where he continued to serve as president.

Bush, who served as chairman of the Harris County Republican Party, was sworn into the U.S. Congress in 1967, and after two terms, was named U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Richard Nixon.

He also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee, chief of the U.S. Liaison Office to China under President Gerald R. Ford, and then director of the CIA.

In 1980, Bush joined then California Gov. Ronald Reagan on the Republican ticket for president and vice president, and became the nation's 43rd vice president in January 1981.

Bush was elected president in his own right in 1988, defeating former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

He only served a single term as president.
