TULARE COUNTY

Good Samaritans rescue family after suspected DUI crash in Tulare County

EMBED </>More News Videos

The CHP says the crash on Highway 137 near Road 152 knocked the victims' car on its side. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Good Samaritans rescued four people whose car caught on fire after a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver in Tulare County late Saturday.

California Highway Patrol investigators say the crash happened along Highway 137 near Road 152, and it knocked the victims' car on its side. Witnesses lifted it back onto the wheels, put the fire out, and pulled out all four people - including two children.

Paramedics took a two-week-old baby, the mother and a passenger to the hospital with major injuries and a toddler also suffered minor injuries.

Nicole Jimenez, 27, was arrested at the scene on DUI charges.
Related Topics:
newstulare countydui crashTulare County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Visalia soldier killed in overseas accident receives hero's welcome home
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Valley Raiders fans react to Vegas move
More tulare county
NEWS
Highway 46 crash leaves two from Coalinga dead, police say
Officials: ISIS found a way to hide bombs in laptops
Woman told to stop calling 911 found fatally shot
Witness: Driver in deadly crash with church bus was texting
More News
Top Stories
Highway 46 crash leaves two from Coalinga dead, police say
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
Woman told to stop calling 911 found fatally shot
Officials: ISIS found a way to hide bombs in laptops
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Show More
Mother of Amber Baker issues plea to wanted murder suspect
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Fresno woman warns of 'lotto scam' after losing $20,000
Fresno homeowner hopes surveillance video will lead to arrest of alleged package thief
Fresno laser tag center shuts down to make way for high-speed rail
More News
Top Video
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
Hundreds of Valley churches team up to throw Fresno CityFest
Fresno homeowner hopes surveillance video will lead to arrest of alleged package thief
Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner
More Video