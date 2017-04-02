Good Samaritans rescue family after suspected DUI crash in Tulare County

Good Samaritans rescued four people whose car caught on fire after a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver in Tulare County late Saturday.California Highway Patrol investigators say the crash happened along Highway 137 near Road 152, and it knocked the victims' car on its side. Witnesses lifted it back onto the wheels, put the fire out, and pulled out all four people - including two children.Paramedics took a two-week-old baby, the mother and a passenger to the hospital with major injuries and a toddler also suffered minor injuries.Nicole Jimenez, 27, was arrested at the scene on DUI charges.