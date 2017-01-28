NEWS

Governor Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer

ABC30 Developing News

The Office of the Governor today announced that Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer.

Dr. Eric Small, Governor Brown's oncologist at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, issued the following statement:

"Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent."

Governor Brown continues his full work schedule and will do so during the treatment, which is expected to occur between late February and early March.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Iraqi Released, 1 Still Held at NY Airport in Wake of Trump's Executive Order
President Trump Phones Russian President Putin, Other World Leaders
Trump's Immigration Ban Recalls Past Laws
Police shoot, injure suspect armed with knife in West Central Fresno
More News
Top Stories
Police shoot, injure suspect armed with knife in West Central Fresno
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
John Hurt, best known for his role in'Alien', passes away at 77
Local boy overcoming the odds as he battles rare disease
Activist gathered to protest President Trump's immigration actions outside Fresno's federal courthouse
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Show More
California clears hurdle for cancer warning label on Roundup
Trump signs executive action for 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
More Photos