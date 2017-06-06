CALIFORNIA

Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing that left 18-month-old granddaughter dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was taken into custody Tuesday, June 6, 2017, one day after she allegedly killed one of her grandchildren and critically injured her adult daughter and a second grandchild in a triple stabbing in Colton. (Colton Police Department/KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. --
A woman was apprehended one day after she allegedly killed one of her grandchildren and critically injured her adult daughter and a second grandchild in a triple stabbing in Colton, authorities announced Tuesday.

County sheriff's deputies found Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, sleeping in her car about 4:15 a.m. at Waterman Avenue and Ninth Street in San Bernardino, the Colton Police Department said. She was taken into custody without incident, and a search warrant was pending to search the vehicle.

"It's still too early in the investigation, we're not too sure what she's been doing since she's been on the run since yesterday morning," said police Cpl. Ray Mendez.

The grandmother was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder. She was being held on $1 million bail.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that was reported about 9:10 a.m. Monday, when a "hysterical" 911 caller said her mother had stabbed her and the caller's two young children in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment where the suspect and victims apparently lived together, investigators said.

In an interview, neighbor Tim Hill recalled seeing the injured woman in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

"I jumped up and opened my door, and I see her flying down the stairs, covered in blood," Hill said. "Her mother (was) two steps behind her with a knife in her hand, just, like, trying to finish the job off."

Hill said he then entered the family's apartment and found the 18-month-old victim.

"I looked and I seen literally at least six stab marks on the child's back," he said. "The child was sitting there, lifeless. It was the worst thing I've ever seen."

Darrington-Clark's younger granddaughter died at the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner's office identified the toddler as Damani Trouter and said an autopsy was pending.

Damani's 5-year-old sister was found hiding in a closet with stab wounds. She and her mother were initially transported to a hospital in critical condition. Their conditions were later upgraded to stable and they are both expected to survive.

According to authorities, the alleged murder weapon has not been recovered.

Police said the suspect is mentally ill. She was convicted of attempted murder after trying to kill two family members more than two years ago. She served her sentence at Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino County.
Related Topics:
newsstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationchild killedchild injuredcaliforniaColtonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman accused of stabbing 2 grandkids, daughter in Colton
CALIFORNIA
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in Kern County
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
More california
NEWS
Trump takes aim at key anti-ISIS ally Qatar in tweets
Offensive to take Raqqa, de facto capital of ISIS
Spicer won't say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions
Trump's message to Comey: 'I wish him luck'
2 Maryland teens found shot dead night before high school graduation
More News
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Show More
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
Contractor charged with leaking classified materials on Russian election interference
Man sentenced in pot grow that damaged Native American site
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
More Video