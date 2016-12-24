NEWS

Grapevine back open after winter storms forced full closure

ABC30 Developing News

The Grapevine is back open after heavy winter storms forced a full closure early Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

The storm started Friday evening and into the overnight hours, drenching the Southland with heavy downpours and some winds. Streets were flooded and the steady bouts of rain caused low visibility and slick roads.

The Grapevine near Castaic was closed early Saturday morning due to snow conditions. People tried alternate routes to get around the closure, but some vehicles ended up stuck in the mud.

Stay with ABC30 Action News for the latest on this developing story.
