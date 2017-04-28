FRESNO COUNTY

Grass fire in Fresno County fueled by winds under control

(Melissa Martinez)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
According to Fresno County Fire, a grass fire fueled by winds burned three miles before crews got it under control.

The fire started at Kamm and El Dorado in Fresno County.

Officials say farmers helping contain the fire are the reason it was put out so quickly.

