Grass fire in Fresno County fueled by winds under control

Cal Fire says fire is out but spread 3 miles due of wind. They say help from farmers is the reason they were able to contain it so quickly pic.twitter.com/duTjAZ3Gl1 — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) April 29, 2017

According to Fresno County Fire, a grass fire fueled by winds burned three miles before crews got it under control.The fire started at Kamm and El Dorado in Fresno County.Officials say farmers helping contain the fire are the reason it was put out so quickly.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.