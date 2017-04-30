FRESNO COUNTY

Grass fire near Mendota destroys family's home, kills pets and livestock

The homeowners say they tried to fight off the fire themselves but strong winds and dry grass quickly fueled it. (KFSN)

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A grass fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon destroyed a family's home and left pets and livestock dead, according to the homeowners.

CALFIRE says the blaze along Whitesbrige and San Mateo Avenues, east of Mendota, was sparked around 4:30 p.m., and it consumed a double wide mobile home and several outbuildings.

The homeowners say they tried to fight off the fire themselves but strong winds and dry grass quickly fueled it. They say their home was completely destroyed and a cat, dog and horse were killed.

"It's like your whole life is gone. It's been stolen," the homeowner said. "There's no way to replace any of those things. There's pictures, memories, it's not about stuff, those are my kids' photos. It's my family. Everything is gone, things I thought I would see again, they're gone."

Firefighters say the fire has burned at least three acres of land.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

