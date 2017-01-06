FRESNO COUNTY

Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says

The Fresno County law enforcement community is in mourning as they remember Sergeant Rod Lucas who was killed in the line of duty. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Sheriff's Office said the shooting is now being considered a homicide, but they still believe it was an accident.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said forensic evidence shows the gun was likely fired by another detective, not by Sergeant Rod Lucas. Because of that, they are now classifying the case as a homicide -- however, they still say the shooting was likely an accident.

This case has been sent to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office for review.

The detective involved in the shooting remains as an employee of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

