Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says

By , Brianna Ruffalo and Joe Ybarra
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The suspect has been identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who police say shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday.
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday, Fresno Police say. The unarmed security guard, 25-year-old Carl Williams, later died at the hospital.

Muhammad yelled "Allahu Akbar" while he was being arrested, Police say. He also posted on Facebook saying he didn't like white people.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said there was no clear link to terrorism.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno has put out a statement condemning the acts of violence committed by Muhammad. Local Muslim leaders said that they do not know him.



In a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Dyer said the police Shot Spotter system registered 16 shots in four different locations. All rounds were fired in less than 1 minute.

While police were responding to the scene, a PG&E pickup truck pull up to Fresno Police headquarters on Fresno and M Street and notified police that his passenger had been shot near Mildreda and Franklin avenues. That passenger was killed.
Dyer said Kori Ali Muhammad then began to walk west on Mildreda Avenue towards Van Ness where he fired several rounds at that person in that area, but missed.

Muhammad continued on foot to Fulton Street where he shot and killed a white male.

At that point, Police say he reloaded his revolver and walked south towards Catholic Charities where he opened fire on another white male. That person was also killed.

Dyer said a responding officer saw the suspect at Fulton and Divisadero Street where he was taken into custody. As he was taken into custody, he yelled "Allahu Akbar" -- or God is Great in Arabic. Chief Dyer said there was no clear link to terrorism.
In all, three people were killed in the incident.

Action News has found out that Muhammad has some criminal history out of the Sacramento area.

Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street as well as several other streets in the area. The Fresno County Courthouse in Downtown Fresno is also on lockdown.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a statement about the shooting, saying, "My thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by the shooting in Fresno. Thank you to the first responders who leapt to action and quickly gained control over the situation. I will continue to follow the investigation closely. The California Department of Justice has offered its full support and law enforcement resources to the people of Fresno."

Derek Carr also tweeted out saying, "I love the city of Fresno and will forever! I'm so sad to hear what happened there. Stay strong Fresno! Praying for you!"

This story will be updated. Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more.
