Hairdressers in Fresno could soon join the front lines in the fight against domestic violence

George Garcia at The Loft in Downtown Fresno said hairstylists fill many roles-- friend, advisor, so helping clients who may be victims of domestic violence would come naturally. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The beauty salon is more than just a place to create the latest look. George Garcia at The Loft in Downtown Fresno said hairstylists fill many roles-- friend, advisor, so helping clients who may be victims of domestic violence would come naturally.

"We care about people. We care about people making a difference, not only in their lives, as far as their physical, but also their personal lives."

Assembly member Rudy Salas of Bakersfield said his bill would mean an additional class but not an additional cost. Current stylists could get online training.

"A hairstylist might notice bumps and bruises on someone's head because they're actually cutting someone's hair, so how do we contact them with services."

The Marjaree Mason Center serves as a safe place for victims of domestic violence. Executive Director Nicole Linder said stylists should not get in the middle of relationships but believes the bill could be very helpful.

"They don't need to be detectives. They don't need to be counselors. They just need to be able to recognize signs as they're being presented to them and making sure that they know where to direct somebody."

Fresno Police Sgt. Chris Serrano handles domestic violence cases and he says signs can go unnoticed so cosmetologists can play a helpful role.

"Often times we see repeat cases or cases went unreported. Many times the victim takes a stance where they do not wish to pursue these charges."

Garcia is supportive but admits other stylists may see the added training as a burden or something which should not be part of their job.

Salas said his bill has been well-received by colleagues and will be heard by an assembly committee next month.
