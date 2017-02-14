U.S. & WORLD

Harrison Ford landing mishap at John Wayne Airport investigated by FAA

Harrison Ford, pictured in January 2016. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Harrison Ford was involved in an aviation incident at John Wayne Airport in which he flew over a passenger airliner and landed in the wrong location, Eyewitness News has learned.

The actor was cleared to land on a runway at John Wayne and correctly read back the instructions. Instead, his single-engine Aviat Husky landed on a taxiway that sits parallel to the runway and flew above a Boeing 737 on the ground.

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

Ford's representatives had no immediate comment.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as they become available.
