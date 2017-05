Ammonia leak and evacuation at Gallo Winery Olive and Clovis Ave Fresno @ABC30 @BriannaABC30 pic.twitter.com/wfv6LVq7FN — Sam Photog (@Sagl123) May 10, 2017

The Fresno Fire Department is on the scene of an apparent ammonia leak on Olive Avenue near Clovis Avenue.One firefighter suffered minor injuries.They are asking that the public avoid the area.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.